'Won't allow anybody to defame institution': Supreme Court takes cognizance of NCERT chapter on 'corruption in judiciary'

<p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Supreme%20Court"> Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday took cognizance of the recent additions in NCERT Class 8 social studies textbook. </p><p>The matter refers to the textbook referring to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=judiciary%20">judiciary </a>as corrupt and focusing on the pending cases in courts. </p><p>Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that the inclusion of the chapter is a "calculated move", adding that he won't say much. </p><p>"I will not allow anybody to defame institution. Law will take its course," Kant said. He added that he had done his duty by taking cognizance of the matter. </p>.Corruption, case backlog, too few judges: NCERT book lists challenges in judicial system.<p>Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that it was a "matter of grave concern" that the textbook teaches Class 8 students about judicial corruption.</p><p>On Tuesday, it was revealed that the new social science textbook terms corruption, massive backlog of cases, and lack of an adequate number of judges among the "challenges" in judicial system.</p><p>The section "corruption in the judiciary" states that judges are bound by a code of conduct that governs not only their behaviour in court, but also how they conduct themselves outside it. </p><p>The revised chapter is titled 'The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society'. It goes beyond explaining the hierarchy of courts and access to justice, and addresses challenges faced by the judicial system.</p><p>"People do experience corruption at various levels of the judiciary. For the poor and the disadvantaged, this can worsen the issue of access to justice. Hence, efforts are constantly being made at the State and Union levels to build faith and increase transparency in the judicial system, including through the use of technology, and to take swift and decisive action against instances of corruption wherever they may arise," the chapter reads.</p><p>Further, the chapter says there are an approximate 81,000 cases pending in the apex court, while 62.4 lakh cases are pending in high courts. According to the book, about 4.7 crore cases are pending in district and subordinate courts at 4.70 crore.</p>