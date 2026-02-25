<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday took cognizance of the recent additions in NCERT Class 8 social studies textbook. </p><p>The matter refers to the textbook referring to the judiciary as corrupt and focusing on the pending cases in courts. </p><p>Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that the addition is a "calculated move", adding that he won't say much. </p><p>"I will not allow anybody to defame institution. Law will take its course," Kant said. He added that he had done his duty by taking cognizance of the matter. </p>