Won't allow proxy litigation against UAPA provisions, will hear those aggrieved: SC

The counsel appearing for the Tripura government told the bench that the petitioners being represented by Bhushan had already been granted protection from arrest by the top court on November 17, 2021.

He submitted that the top court had given them liberty to approach the Tripura High Court for quashing of the FIR in the case but they chose to pursue their petition here.

"Please see, their main prayer is for the quashing of the FIR. The second prayer is with respect to the vires of the law," he said.

Justice Trivedi, after perusing the earlier orders of the court and the counter affidavit of the Tripura government, asked Bhushan whether he wanted to move the high court or pursue their petition challenging the vires of law in the apex court.

Bhushan said he needs to take instructions from his clients and cannot make any statement without consulting them.

Justice Trivedi told Bhushan, "Shall we take it that you don't want to go to the high court (for quashing of FIR)?"

Bhushan said if the court feels they should approach the high court, then they need to seek instructions.

"We don't feel anything. It's your call. If you want to proceed, we will not prevent you. This goes for other petitioners as well. You will have to take a call on whether you would like to continue with these proceedings or go back to the high court," Justice Trivedi said.

Bhushan then requested the court to grant some time to seek instructions after which the bench posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

"We wanted to demonstrate how the UAPA is being abused by various police authorities across the country. Just see how the Act was invoked against these people. In this petition, we have challenged the FIR as being a gross abuse of process of law. A case under the UAPA was registered. For what? For tweeting 'Tripura is burning'," Bhushan said during the arguments.

The counsel for Tripura said not a single life was lost in the incident which was referred to in the tweet.

The top court is hearing a batch of 11 petitions, including the one filed by former JNU student Umar Khalid challenging the constitutional validity of various provisions of the UAPA.