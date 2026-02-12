<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Thursday said the government can file FIRs or privilege motions against him but he will stand firmly with the farmers, who will be suffering due to the India-US trade deal.</p><p>In a video posted on 'X', he accused Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> of being "anti-farmer" and "selling" the country through the trade deal with the US, he claimed that there is a "chokehold" on Modi and his "reins" are in the hands of US President Donald Trump.</p><p>He said, "FIR is filed, a case is registered, or a privilege motion is brought -- I will fight for the farmers. Any trade deal that takes away the farmers' livelihood or weakens the country's food security is anti-farmer. We will not let the anti-farmer Modi government compromise on the interests of the food providers." </p>.Govt ignored voices of workers, farmers while making decisions concerning their future: Rahul Gandhi.<p>Recalling that the Congress has fought for food security, he alleged that Modi has "betrayed" India's food security and farmers. He claimed that Modi has sold cotton, soya, apple and fruit farmers by striking a deal with the US</p><p>"For years, foreigners have been trying to capture our agriculture market. This is the truth, Modi also knows this. He has done this as there is a chokehold on his neck. Modi's reins are in the hands of Donald Trump. Maize, cotton, soya bean and fruit farmers are only the beginning," he said.</p><p>"Narendra Modi will open the doors to the entire agriculture market for his friends like Adani, Ambani and for foreign powers. The whole country and the farmers know that Narendra Modi is anti-farmer," he alleged while adding that the Prime Minister.</p><p>"Narendra Modi has sold the country and its farmers. You put cases against me, abuse me. do whatever you want, file a privilege motion, it does not matter to me, I have spoken the truth in Parliament, you may not like it, but the country knows the truth. Do whatever you want, I am standing with the farmers. I will not budge even an inch," Rahul said.</p><p>In his WhatsApp channel while posting the video, he asked why Modi is always ready to sacrifice farmers. </p><p>"First, he introduced black laws to benefit his billionaire friends - now, to free himself from the American stranglehold on his own, he has opened the doors of Indian agriculture to Trump's America. Tomorrow, these doors will be widened even further -- for those same billionaire friends, for other foreign powers," he claimed. </p>