Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Won't let anti-farmer Modi govt compromise on farmers' interests': Rahul Gandhi

Recalling that the Congress has fought for food security, he alleged that Modi has 'betrayed' India's food security and farmers.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 16:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra Modifarmers

Follow us on :

Follow Us