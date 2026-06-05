Won't tolerate demographic changes in West Bengal, Tripura, Bihar: Amit Shah

<p>Asserting that Centre is taking steps to bridge gaps in guarding the country’s borders, Union Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah"> Amit Shah</a> on Friday declared that the government will not tolerate demographic changes in West Bengal, Tripura and Bihar. </p><p>“Demographic changes in West Bengal, Tripura and Bihar will not be tolerated… The Centre is making all efforts to bridge the gaps in guarding international borders,” the home minister said.</p> .Northeast CMs flag influx, development issues with Amit Shah during NEC meet in Shillong .<p>“The concept of ‘smart border’ will be implemented in seven to eight places of the country as a pilot project,” he said.</p><p>While addressing BSF personnel at Lankamura Border Outpost in Tripura , Shah said that the government’s "smart border" project is in the final stage. </p>.<p>The new security grid will include cutting-edge tech, local administration and border sentinels, Shah added. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>