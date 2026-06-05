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Won't tolerate demographic changes in West Bengal, Tripura, Bihar: Amit Shah

“Demographic changes in West Bengal, Tripura and Bihar will not be tolerated… The Centre is making all efforts to bridge the gaps in guarding international borders,” the home minister said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest BengalBiharTripura

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