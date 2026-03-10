Menu
'Won’t tolerate questioning judicial officers’: Supreme Court on Bengal electoral roll revision pleas

The court made it categorical that it would not tolerate attempts to question the integrity of judicial officers.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 15:32 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 15:32 IST
