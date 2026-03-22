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Work from home, public transport part of solution amid oil crisis due to West Asia conflict: IEA

Restoring transit through the Strait of Hormuz remains essential to stabilise global energy markets. In the meantime, countries are acting on both supply and demand.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsLPGWest Asia

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