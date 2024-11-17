Home
Workers association alleges camera attendant died on set of TV show 'Anupamaa', police registers FIR

According to Suresh Gupta, president of All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), a camera attendant named Vineet Kumar Mandal lost his life as there were "no safety measures" on the set.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 10:21 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 10:21 IST
