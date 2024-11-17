Workers association alleges camera attendant died on set of TV show 'Anupamaa', police registers FIR

<p>Mumbai: A camera attendant on the sets of popular TV show <em>Anupamaa</em> died following electrocution earlier this week, the All India Cine Workers Association has alleged. Police have registered an FIR against the contractor for negligence.</p>.<p>Headlined by Rupali Ganguly, <em>Anupamaa</em> is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. It airs daily on TV channel Star Plus and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.</p>.<p>According to Suresh Gupta, president of All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), a camera attendant named Vineet Kumar Mandal lost his life as there were "no safety measures" on the set here.</p>.<p>The producers didn't reply when PTI reached out for a comment.</p>.'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly sends defamation notice to stepdaughter, seeks public apology, compensation.<p>"Vineet Kumar Mandal was a camera attendant, who was on duty on the sets of the show 'Anupamaa', died due to electrocution on November 14 at 9:30 pm. There are no safety measures in place for our workers.</p>.<p>"It's sad that such instances happen with workers. They didn't want this news to come out fearing an FIR against the producers," Gupta told <em>PTI</em>, claiming the show's production continued on November 14 despite Mandal's death.</p>.<p>The Aarey Police has registered an FIR against the electrical contractor for negligence, a police official said.</p>.<p>If a worker dies on set, the producers have to pay a compensation to the tune of Rs 1 crore, added Gupta.</p>.<p>Established in 2016, AICWA is a trade union body consisting of daily wage earners, actors, stunt persons, and choreographers, among others. It has over 1 lakh members across India.</p>