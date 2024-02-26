World Bank wants to focus on women empowerment and equal opportunity: Official

Observing that the World Bank would continue to engage in developmental programmes for women, she said, "we have a big programme (working women's hostel) here in the State and it is in urban development. This is part of our urban development. I would be interested in seeing supportive successful models that help improve female labour force participation."

Asked whether this model of setting up working women's hostels would be replicated elsewhere in the world, she said, "I think you know in many countries female labour force participation is still quite low and even here in India I would like to see it grow."

"I think any country that has similar demographics and similar social dimensions is trying to grow from lower middle income to upper income developed country. I think they can learn a lot from India" she added.