<p>Rajgir (Bihar): External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> on Tuesday observed that a "democratisation of global order" was being witnessed across the world, which was "becoming more multi-polar" since many cultures and societies were "making their voices heard".</p><p>The remarks were made in his brief speech to the convocation ceremony of Nalanda University at Rajgir in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a>, which was attended, among others, by President Droupadi Murmu.</p><p>"The world is becoming more multi-polar because there are many more societies and many more cultures that are making their voices heard. The Nalanda tradition can be a powerful influence in this democratisation of world order", said Jaishankar, referring to the ancient seat of learning which was known to attract students and scholars from far and wide.</p>.India, Russia discuss West Asia crisis.<p>He added, "the very term Nalanda evokes memories of India's intellectual heritage and cultural grandeur. A revival of that tradition in this institution is an indicator of the rise of not just India but Asia itself".</p><p>The minister also noted that there were "intense debates" about "future directions of growth and progress in the world".</p><p>"Much of that understandably centres around technology. But as the Nalanda spirit reminds us, we should never forget that there is always a human side", added Jaishankar.</p><p>The minister expressed hope that "international students" would do their bit in promoting "understanding of India in their respective countries when they go back".</p><p>"All of you, I know, have given your best here and, and I know equally well that you are taking a part of India back with you", added Jaishankar.</p>