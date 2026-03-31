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World becoming more multi-polar, democratisation of global order underway: S Jaishankar

The remarks were made in his brief speech to the convocation ceremony of Nalanda University at Rajgir in Bihar.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsS JaishankarBihar

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