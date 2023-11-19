World Cup finals: Sonia Gandhi wishes good luck to Indian team

'Dear Team India, I would like to first begin by congratulating you for your incredible performance and excellent team work during this World Cup. You have consistently brought glory to the country and given us all reasons to be collectively joyous and proud,' she said in a video message. 'And now as you get ready for the finals this year, the entire country is rooting for you. I send you my best wishes. You have what it takes to be world champions. Good luck team India. Jai Hind,' the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party said.