World Cup: Liyaqat Khan waits for India-Pak match to meet his grand-daughter for the first time

Khan is a retired Block Development Officer from Haryana’s Nuh district. His daughter Samiya got married to pacer Hasan Ali in Dubai in 2019 and she has not travelled to India after that.

“My wife went to Pakistan in 2021 when my daughter was expecting her first child. We will meet again, hopefully, in Ahmedabad. I can’t wait to hold my grandchild,” says the 63-year-old.

The Pakistan team’s visit, which was uncertain till the last moment, had Khan worried that he might not be able to meet his daughter and granddaughter.

However, fate was in his favour. Not only did the Pakistan team get to travel to India but Hasan Ali, who wasn’t named in the World Cup Squad, was also included in the team after Naseem Shah 's last month injury at Asia Cup.