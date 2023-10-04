World Cup: Liyaqat Khan waits for India-Pak match to meet his grand-daughter for the first time

With the World Cup starting in a few days, the frenzy around cricket is at its peak across the country. However for Liyaqat Khan, more than the cricket craze, he is excited about being able to see his two-year-old grand-daughter for the first time, Indian Express reported.
Khan is a retired Block Development Officer from Haryana’s Nuh district. His daughter Samiya got married to pacer Hasan Ali in Dubai in 2019 and she has not travelled to India after that.
“My wife went to Pakistan in 2021 when my daughter was expecting her first child. We will meet again, hopefully, in Ahmedabad. I can’t wait to hold my grandchild,” says the 63-year-old.
The Pakistan team’s visit, which was uncertain till the last moment, had Khan worried that he might not be able to meet his daughter and granddaughter.
However, fate was in his favour. Not only did the Pakistan team get to travel to India but Hasan Ali, who wasn’t named in the World Cup Squad, was also included in the team after Naseem Shah 's last month injury at Asia Cup.
Khan chooses his words wisely amid the current political atmosphere in India and the sensitivity around India-Pakistan. He quotes Rumi to express what he felt when his daughter married a Pakistani cricketer.
“I lived my life on one of Rumi’s quotes that I read during my college days in Rohtak. ‘Apne dil ki suno, bheed ki nahi' ('Listen to your heart, not to the crowd'). My daughter was working as a flight engineer with Emirates airline and met Hasan in Dubai through a mutual friend. She told me about him and I never doubted her decision,” Khan said.
When asked if he faces a dilemma during the India-Pakistan match in which his son-in-law is playing, Khan expresses his love for Virat Kohli.
“I have seen Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, but I am a Virat Kohli fan. "Mujhe mohabbat hai Virat Kohli se (I am in love with Virat Kohli),” he said.