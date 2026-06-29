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'World has figured Modi out': Congress says Seychelles's 'Guardian of the blue horizon' award was 'invented' just for PM

In a post on X, she mentioned that Modi is first to receive this award, it had never been given to anyone before him.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 06:14 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 06:04 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiSupriya ShrinateSeychelles

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