'World has figured Modi out': Congress says Seychelles's 'Guardian of the blue horizon' award was 'invented' just for PM

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> was conferred with the honorary 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title by Seychelles on Sunday. He received the recognition for "his steadfast commitment to environmental conservation and advancing the aspirations of the Small Island Developing States."</p><p>Reacting to this, Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supriya-shrinate">Supriya Shrinate</a> took to her X account and said the world has "figured Modi out", and give any award to him, he will "come running".</p>.<p>In the post she mentioned that Modi is first to receive this award, it had never been given to anyone before him. </p><p>"They were in such a tearing hurry that they even got the official name of the Republic of Seychelles wrong," she wrote. </p><p>Shrinate attached a picture of the Presidential Citation, where she highlighted the spellings of 'Republic' and 'Seychelles', which were spelt wrong. </p>.PM Modi highlights India-Seychelles bond through chutney, samosa.<p>"Modi also went to Israel earlier this year to receive a similarly freshly minted award (blissfully unaware of the war that broke out a day later), and he received the Philip Kotler Award - many of which have never been given to other people before and after him. His obsession with awards comes at a cost: Seychelles has been promised a $125 million credit line and $50 million in grants," Shrinate further wrote.</p><p>"Bhakts may be foolish but the rest of the world isn’t," she added. </p><p>Other political leaders too reacted to PM Modi receiving 'Guardian of the blue horizon' honour.</p><p>TMC leader Mahua Moitra took a jibe and said PM Modi loves awards and foreign travel. She further said, "He used our money to give ₹500 crores grant & ₹1250 crore line of credit to Seychelles who happily gave him a misspelt certificate."</p>.<p>Congress leader Vijay Vasanth also mentioned that just four days after Seychelles instituted the award, the PM flew there to receive it.</p><p>"Interestingly, the visit also coincided with an announcement of ₹1,500 crore in economic assistance. The award itself seems quite unique, apparently, no one had received it before, and perhaps no one will after," he wrote in a post. </p><p>Pointing out the spelling mistakes, he added, "The rush was so evident that even the recipient’s name ended up being printed incorrectly on the award."</p>.<p>PM Modi thanked Seychelles for the honour and dedicated it to the nations which are fighting the challenges of climate change. </p><p>"Grateful to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Herminie for conferring upon me the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon'," PM Modi posted on social media after receiving the honour. </p><p>"I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together," Modi said. </p>.<p>PM Modi said India is ready to do whatever is required to make the planet "greener and sustainable."</p><p>"This is reflected in our various domestic policies, emphasis on Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and global efforts like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and more," he said. </p><p>Earlier this month, Modi was conferred with Slovakia's highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (First Class), in Bratislava.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>