World Heritage Committee: India gears up to host 46th session, PM Modi may inaugurate key event

New Delhi: India is gearing up to host the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee scheduled to be held in the country for the first time from July 21-31, with sources saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the key event.

Ahead of the session, the government recently launched a public art project with works themed on India's cultural legacy and the country's UNESCO heritage sites among others.

In sync with the proposed 46th World Heritage Committee meeting, some of the artwork and sculptures will draw inspiration from world heritage sites such as Bimbetka and the natural world heritage sites in India and accord them a special place in the proposed artworks, officials said.