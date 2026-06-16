Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'World should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality': PM Modi to G7 leaders

He also underlined that India's vision of international partnership is rooted in the timeless philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - the world is one family.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 18:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 18:12 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiG7

Follow us on :

Follow Us