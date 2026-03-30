World's first 'protein condom'? Fitness brand BeastLife's offer has internet in splits but April Fool's Day is coming!

<p>Gaurav Taneja's BeastLife left the internet stunned, when the brand made an announcement about the 'world's first protein condom'.</p><p>The brand on Sunday dropped a post on their social media handles, with a caption, "We're coming to upgrade your night performance," that has left the netizens confused yet anticipating. </p>.<p>The internet reacted with gusto, as a comment read, "Beastlife performance in all departments." Another comment read, "An innovative solution to a non-existent problem."</p><p>The post began to have the audience talking as many joined the react wagon. A user wrote, "first in my bloodline to witness protein Condom," while many commented on its seriousness. </p><p>As the post gained virality, comments questioned whether it is a post for April's Fools.</p><p>Many comments elaborated on ideas behind the post. Users wrote, "Calm down, guys, it's #aprilfools day incoming." Other comments read, "April fool banane ka build up kiya jaa rha hai," and "April fool ki full planning," while others added, "Upcoming April Fool prank.", and "Seems like an April Fool prank."</p><p>Whether a pre-launch or a prank, BeastLife does have the neighbourhood talking about its potentially new product. </p><p>Many noticed this was not the first time a quirky advertising for a potential product was released. In 2024, Billy Boy, a German company, an application as a "digital condom" to protect the privacy of their users' intimate moments. </p>