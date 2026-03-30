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World's first 'protein condom'? Fitness brand BeastLife's offer has internet in splits but April Fool's Day is coming!

The internet reacted with gusto, as a comment read, 'Beastlife performance in all departments.'
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsfitnessTrendingCondomApril Fools Day

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