World’s most viewed live-stream on YouTube: ISRO Chandrayaan-3 tops the list with 8.06 million views

Chandrayaan-3's successful landing has created YouTube history. The live streaming has become the most watched live stream ever in YouTube history with 08.06 views on the same day.
Credit: PTI Photo
The World Cup 2022 match between Brazil vs South Korea came second with 6.15 million views on YouTube.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Another game from the Football World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Croatia fetched 5.2 million views and is the third most viewed live stream on YouTube till date.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The Carioca 2023 Serie A semi-final between Vasco da Gama and Flamengo witnessed 4.8 million viewers on YouTube.
Credit: Instagram/@flamengo
SpaceX Crew Demo-2 launch witnessed 4 million views and rounds off the top 5 most viewed live streams on YouTube.
Credit: Reuters Photo