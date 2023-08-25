Home
Homeindia

World’s most viewed live-stream on YouTube: ISRO Chandrayaan-3 tops the list with 8.06 million views

India scripted history on August 23 with the successful landing of the Indian Space and Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon. ISRO created another record during the live streaming of the landmark event on YouTube. The streaming witnessed over 8 million concurrent viewers, making the event the world’s most viewed live stream. Here we list the top five most viewed live streams on YouTube to date...
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 09:31 IST

Chandrayaan-3's successful landing has created YouTube history. The live streaming has become the most watched live stream ever in YouTube history with 08.06 views on the same day.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

The World Cup 2022 match between Brazil vs South Korea came second with 6.15 million views on YouTube.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Another game from the Football World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Croatia fetched 5.2 million views and is the third most viewed live stream on YouTube till date.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

The Carioca 2023 Serie A semi-final between Vasco da Gama and Flamengo witnessed 4.8 million viewers on YouTube.

Credit: Instagram/@flamengo

[object Object]

SpaceX Crew Demo-2 launch witnessed 4 million views and rounds off the top 5 most viewed live streams on YouTube.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 25 August 2023, 09:31 IST)
India NewsYouTubeMoon MissionChandrayaan-3Lunar Mission

