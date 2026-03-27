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Worms in curd on Vande Bharat: IRCTC seeks Amul's explanation after railway ministry reprimand

IRCTC noted that it has not only imposed a substantial penalty on the licensee and Amul but has also initiated the process of terminating the contract and blacklisting the train's licensee.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsVande BharatIRCTC

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