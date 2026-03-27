<p>New Delhi: The IRCTC said on Friday that it has summoned Amul, a premier dairy brand, to seek its response after live worms were allegedly found in its packaged curd served to a passenger on the Patna–Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express.</p><p>The corporation's action follows a reprimand from the railway ministry, which not only imposed heavy fines on both the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the service provider, Krishna Enterprises, but also directed termination of the contract.</p><p>"IRCTC has viewed the complaints very seriously about the quality of Amul curd served in Patna-Tata Vande Bharat train," the corporation said in a statement.</p><p>It noted that it has not only imposed a substantial penalty on the licensee and Amul but has also initiated the process of terminating the contract and blacklisting the train's licensee.</p>.Around 1,068 hectares of railway land under encroachment: Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>"Additionally, Amul has been summoned on March 27 to explain the grave quality concerns related to its curd," the statement said.</p><p>On March 15, a group of seven passengers on the Vande Bharat train found live worms and insects in one of the Amul packaged curd containers served with their dinner. One passenger flagged the issue on his X handle, tagging the IRCTC, the railway minister and others.</p><p>After probing the matter, the IRCTC imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the vendor, Krishna Enterprises, for negligence in food handling. It also instructed the firm to maintain a proper cold chain, be more vigilant and adhere to food safety protocols.</p><p>Dissatisfied with the IRCTC's action, the railway ministry on March 25, 2026, directed it to terminate the contract of Krishna Enterprises and enhance the fine from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50 lakh. The ministry has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on IRCTC.</p>