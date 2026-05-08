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Would not pass arrest order now, but will monitor probe: Supreme Court on Anil Ambani fraud case

The bench also said that this court would be very shy to order arrest unless the investigating arm wants, stressing arrest cannot be ordered to sensationalise it.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 16:25 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 16:25 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtProbeRelianceAnil Ambani

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