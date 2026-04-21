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WTO accepts request of India, Taipei to defer ICT import duty dispute ruling until Oct 2026

As per the WTO rules, the panel's ruling will have to be adopted by the DSB for implementation.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsTaiwanWTOICT

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