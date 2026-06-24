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X account blocking: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke appears before Meity panel

Dipke lashed out at PM Modi and questioned why his group was being labelled terrorists for seeking justice for students affected by the NEET paper leak controversy.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 15:24 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCockroach Janta Party

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