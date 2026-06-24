X account blocking: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke appears before Meity panel

<p>New Delhi: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party">Cockroach Janta Party (CJP),</a> on Wednesday appeared before a committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) over the withholding of the group’s X (formerly Twitter) account and claimed that authorities refused to provide the blocking order or details of any objectionable content, citing confidentiality.<br><br>Addressing reporters after the meeting, Dipke said, “I asked for the blocking order. They did not show me. I also asked them to tell me which post on X was problematic. They declined to provide details claiming that it is confidential. No reason was given to me for the blocking of the CJP handle.”</p>.'He has the blood of 17 students on his hands': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke attacks Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET row.<p>He strongly criticised the government’s approach, saying, “They say providing details on why the X handle was blocked is confidential. Isn’t the NEET paper confidential? How was it leaked?”<br><br>Dipke questioned why his group was being labelled terrorists for seeking justice for students affected by the NEET paper leak controversy.<br><br>“They are calling us the B-team of terrorists,” he said, referring to remarks by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan a day earlier.<br><br>“We are seeking justice, not votes. We are taxpayers... Are you not ashamed?” he asked.</p>.How to keep 'leaks away'? Diaper's the answer for CJP as it launches drive to press for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.<p>Dipke targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “PM can't take a resignation and claims to have stopped the Russia-Ukraine war. Can he stop paper leaks?” He held Pradhan responsible for student suicides linked to the exam irregularities.<br><br>The CJP founder is leading a sit-in protest in New Delhi, which entered its fifth day on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, particularly the NEET paper leak.<br><br>The satirical digital outfit gained massive traction after its launch on May 16, following controversial remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that were interpreted as comparing unemployed youth to “cockroaches”.<br><br>Its original X handle was withheld on May 21, after which the group reappeared with a new handle, ‘Cockroach is Back’.</p>