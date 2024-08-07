X opposes global takedown of content considered defamatory to Rajat Sharma

New Delhi: Social media giant 'X' Corp has told the Delhi High Court that a direction to remove from all countries posts considered defamatory by journalist Rajat Sharma would be contrary to international law and principles of comity of nations and encroach upon the sovereignty of all other countries.

In an affidavit filed in the high court in response to a contempt application moved by Sharma, X said the argument that a court can decide what information people in all other countries can see would mean that foreign courts like the courts of Pakistan and China could dictate what the citizens of India can or cannot access on the Internet, based on the laws of Pakistan or China.

"Such an order by a foreign court would interfere with the rights of Indian citizens, over whom that foreign court has no jurisdiction. Thus, the plaintiff's argument would lead to unacceptable results. This court should hold that defendant no. 1 (X) complied with the injunction order by geo-blocking the URLs in India," the affidavit said, adding that X fully respects the right of India to enforce its laws within its jurisdiction.