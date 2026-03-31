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X wrote to Centre against order for blocking 12 accounts: Delhi High Court

The company clarified its position in an affidavit in response to a petition filed by Prateek Sharma, who challenged the validity of the decision of his X account operated as Dr Nimo Yadav.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsDelhi High Courtxdefamatory post

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