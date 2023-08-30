Xi Jinping yet to confirm, but India prepares to host him, 17 other leaders for G20 summit

The G20 comprises 19 nations and the European Union (EU). New Delhi had sent out invitations to the leaders of all the 18 nations to attend the annual conclave to be held in India. Besides, the two EU leaders – European Council’s President Charles Michel and European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen – had also been sent invitations.

During a phone call with PM Modi on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his inability to attend the summit. He also conveyed to Modi that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would lead the delegation of Russia at the conclave.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also conveyed that he would not be attending the summit.

Biden, Sunak, Australian PM Albanese, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol are among the G20 leaders, who confirmed their in-person participation in the summit, a source told DH on Wednesday.