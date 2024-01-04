JOIN US
Home

Y S Sharmila joins Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge

Sharmila had announced her support to Congress during the recent assembly polls in Telangana, to end the alleged corrupt and anti-people rule of the BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Last Updated 04 January 2024, 05:32 IST

Y S Sharmila on Thursday joined Congress at the party headquarters in Delhi, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal.

"Today, I am very happy to be merging YSR Telangana party into the Congress party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana Party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today onwards," Sharmila said after joining the party.

Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

(With PTI inputs)

(Published 04 January 2024, 05:32 IST)
