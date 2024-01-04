Y S Sharmila joins Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge

Y S Sharmila on Thursday joined Congress at the party headquarters in Delhi, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal.
"Today, I am very happy to be merging YSR Telangana party into the Congress party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana Party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today onwards," Sharmila said after joining the party.
Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Sharmila had announced her support to Congress during the recent assembly polls in Telangana, to end the alleged corrupt and anti-people rule of the BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao.
