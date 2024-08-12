Yacht, 100 iPhones: Conman Sukesh's birthday gifts for 'baby girl' Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh has also written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the effect, PTI reported, requesting him to accept the contribution of Rs 15 crore to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund following the landslide in Wayanad. He also reportedly promised 300 homes for those impacted by the disaster.

Sukesh further wrote in the letter that he was honouring her passion for animal welfare and helping those in need in this way.

The conman added, in the letter, that 100 iPhone 15 pro mobile phones would be given to her fans as a token of thanks for their support.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested in May 2015 on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and continues to face legal hurdles.

The Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Deposit (in Financial Establishments) Act were also invoked against him.

He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last month but remains incarcerated due to other pending cases against him.