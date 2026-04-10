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Yashwant Varma resigns as Allahabad HC judge amid impeachment inquiry over cash haul

According to legal experts, Justice Varma, upon acceptance of his resignation, would lose the immunity accorded to judges and an FIR can be lodged against him with regard to the incident.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuSupreme CourtDelhi High CourtAllahabad High Court

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