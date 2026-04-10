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Yashwant Varma resigns as Allahabad High Court judge amid cash haul probe

Varma wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu submitting his resignation as Allahabad High Court judge.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsIndiaDroupadi MurmuSupreme CourtDelhi High CourtAllahabad High Court

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