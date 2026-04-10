Yashwant Varma resigns as Allahabad High Court judge amid cash haul probe

<p>New Delhi: Allahabad High Court judge, Justice <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cash-row-supreme-court-dismisses-justice-yashwant-varmas-plea-against-formation-of-lok-sabha-panel-to-probe-misconduct-charges-3864029">Yashwant Verma</a> has resigned, amid pending inquiry as a part of the impeachment proceedings over recovery of cash haul in March, 2025 at his Delhi residence.</p><p>In his April 9, 2026 letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Justice Varma said, "While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect."</p><p>It has been an honour to serve in this office, he added in his letter.</p><p>A three-member judges inquiry panel, formed by the Supreme Court, earlier found substance in allegations of presence of piles of burnt and unburnt cash at the residence of Justice Varma, then Delhi High Court judge, in March, 2025 after examining more than 55 witnesses. The panel indicted Justice Varma for his misconduct, resulting in recommendation for his removal.</p>.Justice Yashwant Varma cash row: All previous attempts at impeaching judges have failed.<p>He was repatriated from the Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court without any judicial work, just after the unsavory incident related to the alleged recovery of cash.</p><p>On August 12, 2025, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constituted a three-member committee chaired by Supreme Court Judge Justice Aravind Kumar to investigate the allegations against Justice Varma. </p><p>Other members of the panel were Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, the then Chief Justice, Madras High Court and B V Acharya, senior advocate, Karnataka High Court.</p>