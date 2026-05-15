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'Ye' isn't happening: Kanye West pulls the plug on concert

Ye was earlier set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 23, following the reschedule of the concert, slated for March 29.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 14:58 IST
India NewsMusicKanye West

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