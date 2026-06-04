'Yes, go ahead and clap for the defeat too' : Ex DMK minister blames party workers for defeat in TN Assembly polls

<p>Madurai: R Moorthy, former DMK state minister, blamed the party workers for the defeat in the April 23 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. </p>.<p>On a video that went viral on Thursday, the former Commercial Taxes minister, being in his sarcastic best, remarked that the public taught "us a very good lesson in this Assembly election."</p>.<p>"I express my gratitude to everyone who delivered this lesson," he added.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | 'Will not leave anyone behind, we will win again': M K Stalin after crushing defeat.<p>He lamented the poll debacle and wondered why the DMK lost despite having done "so much good work". When the party workers applauded at this, Moorthy said at the meeting on June 3, in frustration, "Yes, go ahead and clap for the defeat too." He blamed the DMK workers for the defeat and regretted that the party could not return to power.</p>.<p>Moorthy blamed the DMK workers for the defeat and regretted that the party could not return to power. He spoke of the poll debacle and wondered why the DMK lost despite having done "so much good work." When the party workers applauded at this, he said at the meeting on June 3, in frustration and sarcasm, "Yes, go ahead and clap for the defeat too."</p>.<p>Moorthy lost from Madurai East Assembly constituency, which was won by TVK’s S Karthikeyan by a margin of 16,547 votes. Karthikeyan polled 1,18,777 votes, leading to the defeat of the three-time MLA. </p>.<p>(With PTI Inputs)</p>