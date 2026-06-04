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'Yes, go ahead and clap for the defeat too' : Ex DMK minister blames party workers for defeat in TN Assembly polls

On a video that went viral on Thursday, the former Commercial Taxes minister, being in his sarcastic best, remarked that the public taught "us a very good lesson in this Assembly election."
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:48 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKMaduraiAssembly electionsSouth Indiasouth

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