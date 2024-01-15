Yet to decide on attending Ram temple event, grateful to be invited: Mayawati

"I have received the invitation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) programme to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. I have not taken any decision yet on attending the programme because right now I am very busy with my party's programmes," Mayawati said while replying to a question.

"Our party has no objection to whatever programme is going to be organised on January 22 regarding the Ayodhya Ram temple and we welcome it. In the future, if any such programme is held regarding Babri Masjid, our party will have no objection to that also," she said.