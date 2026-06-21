'Yoga an expression of human spirit': PM Modi congratulates citizens on 12th International Yoga Day

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>,on Sunday, said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yoga">yoga</a> has become the world's largest community celebration, bringing people together across cultures and countries.</p><p>Modi, addressing the the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kolkata's Red Road, said that June 21, the longest day on the Earth, is now recognised worldwide as a day of yoga.</p><p>He congratulated people around the world on this occasion, encouraging them to make it a part of their lives and not restrict yoga to only certain occasions.</p>.Delightful to see youth embrace Yoga: PM Modi in Bratislava.<p>"June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together. I congratulate the people of the world on this occasion," he said during the event.</p><p>Mentioning this year's International Day of Yoga theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', he further added that this ancient practice plays a crucial role in improving quality of life, as it promotes physical health, mental well-being and active ageing.</p><p>"Yoga is not just physical exercise. It is not restricted to any age group. It is an expression of the human spirit," he said.</p><p>Modi said efforts must be made to ensure that advancing age does not reduce human potential, as he highlighted the importance of healthy ageing.</p>.Yoga not just an exercise, but strong soft power of India: MP Yaduveer Wadiyar in Mysuru.<p>"When we speak of yoga for healthy ageing, we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential," he noted.</p><p>"Our target is to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. We aim to be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30," he added.</p><p>The Prime Minister also congratulated the people of Kolkata for pursuing the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' initiative with dedication.</p><p>Yoga Day celebrations are planned at nearly 2,500 locations across the world, with participation from more than 210 Indian missions and posts, reaffirming yoga's status as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being, according to an official statement.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>