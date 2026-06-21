Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Yoga an expression of human spirit': PM Modi congratulates citizens on 12th International Yoga Day

He congratulated people around the world on this occasion, encouraging them to make it a part of their lives and not restrict yoga to only certain occasions.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 02:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 02:43 IST
India NewsWest BengalNarendra ModiKolkataYoga

Follow us on :

Follow Us