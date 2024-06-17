Yogendra Yadav, Suhas Palshikar object to their names being retained in new NCERT textbooks

New Delhi: Political scientists Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar on Monday wrote to NCERT objecting to new textbooks carrying their names even after they had disassociated themselves from the revisions and said they will be forced to take legal recourse if these books with their names are not withdrawn immediately.

In their letter, Palshikar and Yadav said they do not want the NCERT to "hide" behind their names to pass on to students such textbooks of political science that are "politically biased, academically indefensible and pedagogically dysfunctional".

Palshikar and Yadav, who were chief advisors for political science textbooks, had last year said that the rationalisation exercise has "mutilated" the books beyond recognition and rendered them "academically dysfunctional" and demanded that their names be dropped from the books.

They had stated that the textbooks which were a source of pride for them earlier have now become a source of embarrassment.