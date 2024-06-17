Yogendra Yadav, Suhas Palshikar threaten to sue NCERT if their names aren't removed from new textbooks

New Delhi, DHNS: Academicians Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar on Monday threatened to sue the NCERT if they did not remove their names from the list of contributors. Yadav and Palshikar had sent in a similar request last year, following which 26 academicians, too, asked the syllabus body to drop their respective names owing to changes that were made in school textbooks.

In a letter to DS Saklani, NCERT Director, the academicians said that in their earlier communication that has “categorically asked” that their names are not used in the soft copies as well as print editions of the textbooks.

“This mail was followed by a collective letter by a majority of scholars associated with the Textbook Development Team in Political Science making the same request. The NCERT did not act upon our request, nor did it have the courtesy to write back to us,” the letter states.

Yadav told DH that he found the development “bizarre”.

“There are people who fight to have their names in a publication; we are asking for the absolute opposite … How can they force us to put our names? When we asked them the last time, they did not respond to us but said publicly that they are just acknowledging us,” Yadav said.