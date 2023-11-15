You cannot enforce peace from position of weakness: VP Dhankhar at Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said one cannot enforce and negotiate peace from a position of weakness and asserted that ideals such as ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ get meaning in physical terms only when they are elucidated from a position of strength.

He also said that India as a nation can be singled out as a consistent proponent of peace.

"This country has never engaged in expansion," he said.

Addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue here, the vice president said India's firm commitment to ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ (world is one family) is our way of life and dictates the country's global outlook.

"These great ideals that are wholesome for the entire humanity get meaning in physical terms only when you elucidate them from a position of strength.

"Your strength will define global order, your strength will define peace," Dhankhar said.

He stressed that one cannot enforce or negotiate or aspire for peace from a "position of weakness".