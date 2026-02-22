<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of undermining national institutions and said one cannot become prime minister “by sending women MPs to occupy seats,” in a sharp attack apparently directed at Rahul Gandhi.</p><p>Addressing a public gathering in Meerut after inaugurating development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore, including the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/pm-modi-flags-off-meerut-metro-namo-bharat-train-interacts-with-students-onboard-3907572">Namo Bharat rail and the Meerut Metro extension</a>, Modi referred to a February 4 incident during the Budget session of Parliament. On that day, women MPs from the opposition walked towards the prime minister’s seat holding banners before his scheduled address, leading to adjournment of proceedings.</p><p>“If you want to sit in the Prime Minister’s chair, you must first win the hearts of the people,” Modi said. “You cannot become prime minister by sending women MPs to occupy seats.”</p>.No need for Congress to strip further: PM Modi slams 'shirtless' protest during AI Summit.<p>The prime minister also criticised the Congress over a “shirtless” protest by Youth Congress workers at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, attended by representatives from over 80 countries and endorsed by 88 nations and international organisations. He alleged that the opposition had attempted to embarrass the country during an international event.</p><p>Modi said other opposition parties had distanced themselves from the protest and thanked them for doing so. He further accused the Congress of disrupting Parliament and preventing even its allies from speaking during sessions.</p><p>Highlighting governance in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said improved law and order and infrastructure development had strengthened the state’s economy. He cited progress in metro expansion, manufacturing and the upcoming semiconductor facility as examples of growth under the BJP government.</p><p>He said development remained the government’s priority at both the state and national levels.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>