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'You gave me clearance to go!' Viral audio captures Indian tanker's ordeal during Hormuz firing

The recording has captured the tense moments faced by the captain of the motor tanker Sanmar Herald.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 12:47 IST
India NewsIranWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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