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'You got married because we made you MP': AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj throws jibe at Raghav Chadha

Bhardwaj accused Chadha of conspiring with the BJP and harming AAP's image. He went so far as to say that Chadha's marriage to Parineeti Chopra happened because AAP made him a member of Rajya Sabha.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsBJPAam Aadmi PartyDelhiIndian PoliticsRaghav ChadhaSaurabh Bharadwaj

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