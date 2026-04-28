'You got married because we made you MP': AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj throws jibe at Raghav Chadha

<p>The exit of Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party">Aam Aadmi Party</a> to join the BJP, has sparked a war of words with other AAP members.</p><p>Chadha, along with six other MPs, left AAP, to merge with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).<br><br>He posted a video on his social media account where he claimed AAP's culture was akin to that of a 'toxic workplace'. To this, AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj retaliated by saying, "If an employee leaves a company, he serves a three-month notice period so that whatever he has learnt from that company can be properly transitioned."<br></p>.Delhi court dismisses plea seeking prosecution of AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj for alleged defamation.<p>Bhardwaj accused Chadha of conspiring with the BJP and harming AAP's image. He went so far as to say that Chadha's marriage to Parineeti Chopra happened because AAP made him a member of Rajya Sabha. </p><p>"If you could get married today, that is because the party made you a member of Parliament. Otherwise, no one would have asked you,” Bharadwaj said.</p>.<p>Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur’s Taj Lake Palace in September 2023. Their wedding was also attended by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.</p><p>Earlier, Chadha tried to clear the air around the recent events that took place and said, "I am not here to make my career in politics. I gave 15 years of my prime youth to a particular party. You are censored from speaking in Parliament and doing work. This party is now in some corrupt hands."</p>.<p> Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal announced on April 24 that they were joining the BJP, along with four other AAP MPs. The others who quit the AAP were Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Swati Maliwal and Vikramjit Sahney.</p>