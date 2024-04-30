'You have not covered yourself with glory': SC takes serious view of comments by IMA chief in proceedings against Baba Ramdev

"We sincerely believe they (SC) need to look at what was the material before them. They (SC) perhaps did not consider that this was not the issue that was before them in the court... It does not behove the Supreme Court to take a broadside against the medical profession of the country which after all sacrificed so many lives for the Covid war," he was quoted.

On April 23, the court had turned the table against the petitioner India Medical Association over "unethical activities of prescribing overpriced medicines for consideration" by their members.

"The petitioner IMA needs to put its house in order," the bench had said.

IMA has filed the plea against Baba Ramdev for advertisements of medicine of curing various diseases and criticising allopathy.

In a related development, the court allowed Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna facing contempt proceedings to file the newspapers highlighting the public apology made with regard to their conducts.