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You tried to sell judge in open market, says Supreme Court; refuses to entertain bail plea

When the bench said it would dismiss the plea, the petitioner's counsel requested that he be allowed to withdraw the plea.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 13:21 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 13:21 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtbribebail pleaPunjab and Haryana High Courtadvocate

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