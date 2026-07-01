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'You want to crush BJP, but nation has crush on BJP': Party to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra termed Reddy's remarks 'objectionable and condemnable
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 12:39 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTelanganaRevanth Reddynitin nabin

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