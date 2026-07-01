'You want to crush BJP, but nation has crush on BJP': Party to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday slammed <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for mocking its national president Nitin Nabin, asserting that the Congress leader's sycophancy and arrogance will meet its downfall with the defeat of his party in the upcoming polls in the state.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, Reddy dismissed Nabin's call to party cadres to work for the BJP's victory in the 2028 Telangana elections, saying it took 15 years for the saffron party to win the Assembly polls in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, and it would meet the same fate in Telangana.</p>.<p>"Recently, a guy came here, Nabin or whatever, I don't really know his name. But he comes here and says the next government is theirs," the chief minister said at an event in Hyderabad.</p>.BJP calls Revanth Reddy 'ahankari', says his 'arrogance will lead to downfall' after Telangana CM 'mocks' Nitin Nabin.<p>"You said the same thing about West Bengal. It took you 15 years (to form a government) in Bengal. Your tricks might have worked there because Mamata Banerjee was at the helm. But here, all our guys are ready, and they will crush you, Reddy said.</p>.<p>BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra termed Reddy's remarks "objectionable and condemnable", and said they also reflect the Telangana chief minister's "arrogance" and the "culture of the Congress".</p>.<p>Reddy's remarks also show how the Congress and leaders are committed to the "servitude of a single family", Patra charged, in a veiled reference to the Gandhi family.</p>.<p>"Revanth Reddy, you are the chief minister of a state in India. You are a member of Congress, a well-known party. Do you know who the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India's largest political party, is? If you do not know the president of the BJP, India's largest political party, then I feel you are not a competent political worker," the BJP MP told reporters here.</p>.<p>Patra noted that Reddy might be joking or trying to be dismissive by saying that he doesn't know who Nitin Nabin is, but a habit of making such jokes could bring serious consequences.</p>.<p>"Just recall the fate of those who have engaged in such mockery. Mamata Banerjee made a similar joke about Amit Shah," the BJP leader told Reddy.</p>.<p>"I remember how Mamata Banerjee's lieutenants, like Derek O'Brien, had mocked in the same manner, saying, 'Tell Narendra Modi to resign'," Patra said, and asked Reddy, "What was the outcome (of such comments)? Where does their party stand today?" Hitting back at Reddy over his remarks that the Congress will crush the BJP in Telangana, Patra said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders, too, repeatedly talked about "crushing people" of West Bengal, but the country saw what happened to their party.</p>.<p>"Revanth Reddy ji, let me state this clearly without mincing words that you may try your best to crush the Bharatiya Janata Party, but the people of India have a crush on the BJP. You can't do anything," the BJP leader said.</p>.<p>He asserted that people did the 'khela' in Bengal, and expressed confidence that similar outcomes will be witnessed in Telangana as well. Reacting to the Telangana chief minister's remarks, another BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla called him a "darbari and ahankari" (obsequious and arrogant) leader of the Congress.</p>.<p>"Revanth Reddy, perched atop the pinnacle of arrogance, should kindly open his eyes and see that Nitin Nabin is the national president of the BJP, the world's largest democratic party, which is in power in 22 states across India," Shukla told reporters at the party headquarters here. He said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also showed arrogance, which was eventually shattered with its defeat in the 2023 Telangana polls.</p>.<p>"The same arrogance has now taken hold of you (Revanth Reddy). Your arrogance too, will last only for the next few months. Rest assured that the politics of sycophancy and arrogance will meet its downfall," the BJP spokesperson said.</p>.<p>The BJP will win the 2028 Telangana elections under the leadership of Nabin and dislodge the Congress from power, Shukla claimed.</p>.<p>"Mark my words, Revanth Reddy, your sycophantic and arrogant brand of politics is not sustainable. Your days are numbered. You only have a few months left," the BJP leader added. </p>