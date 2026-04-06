<p>Hardoi: At a time when energy shortages are being reported globally, a young entrepreneur from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>’s Hardoi district has developed a model that produces about 2.4 tonne per day of compressed biogas (CBG).</p>.<p>Adi Upendra Tiwari (29), who holds an MBA degree from the UK, has set up the energy unit near Bhailamau village in Hardoi.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner (Industries) Harsh Pratap Singh said the unit is being used as an alternative to CNG.</p>.<p>The gas, generated from cow dung, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sugarcane">sugarcane</a> press mud and crop residue, can also meet household energy needs in the form of PNG.</p>.<p>His initiative has resulted in daily production of 2.4 tonne of CBG, marking a step towards sustainable energy solutions. Tiwari said he plans to scale up the plant’s capacity to 12 tonne per day in the near future.</p>.Modi govt's handling of 'LPG crisis' is like it dealt with Covid pandemic; puts burden on poor: Rahul Gandhi.<p>He said after completing his MBA from the University of Liverpool, UK, in 2022, he turned his focus toward addressing the country’s growing energy needs.</p>.<p>"With this vision, I established the energy plant in 2024. By September 2025, the plant had begun producing gas," he said.</p>.<p>Tiwari, who is a resident of Hardoi city established the plant in Bhailamau village. </p>