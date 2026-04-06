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Young entrepreneur develops biogas plant; produces 2.4 TPD biogas in Hardoi village

Adi Upendra Tiwari (29), who holds an MBA degree from the UK, has set up the energy unit near Bhailamau village in Hardoi.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:19 IST
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