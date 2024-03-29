Young Indians more likely to be jobless if they’re educated

In India, higher educated young people are more likely to be unemployed than those without any schooling, according to the International Labour Organization.

The jobless rate for graduates was 29.1 per cent, almost nine times higher than the 3.4 per cent for those who can’t read or write, a new ILO report on India’s labor market showed. The unemployment rate for young people with secondary or higher education was six times higher at 18.4 per cent.

“Unemployment in India was predominantly a problem among youths, especially youths with a secondary level of education or higher, and it intensified over time,” the ILO said.