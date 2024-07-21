Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Your dedication to people’s cause is an inspiration: Rahul greets Kharge on birthday

PTI
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wished Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday, and said that his tireless service and dedication to the people’s cause is an inspiration.

Kharge, who became Congress president in October 2022, turned 82 on Sunday.

"A very happy birthday, @kharge ji! Your tireless service and dedication to the people’s cause is an inspiration," Gandhi said on X.

"Wishing you much love and good health," the former Congress chief added.

Published 21 July 2024, 09:13 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeLok Sabha

