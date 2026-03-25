<p>Filing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=income%20tax">income tax</a> return will not be the same from April 1, 2026 as new Income Tax Rules, 2026, are set to be implemented. </p><p>Under the new legislation, the government is not just amending forms but also reshaping how income, tax and deductions are reported. </p><p>There are three key changes under the new rules. They are: new ITR forms, replacement of Form 16 with Form 130, and a more system-driven filing process. </p><p>The changes aim to standardise reporting, reduce errors and improve tax compliance, while could also mean more detailed disclosures by taxpayers.</p>.Income Tax Rules 2026: Will income tax slabs change from April 1? All questions answered.<p><strong>New ITR forms</strong></p><p>As per the Income-tax Rules, 2026, all forms will be aligned with provisions of the new Income-tax Act, 2025. </p><p>This means that ITR forms will be redesigned and expanded. More structured reporting of income and deductions can be expected, while also having clear classifications for capital gains (short-term vs long-term). </p><p>They will also notice enhanced disclosures for assets, especially in complex or cross-border cases.</p><p>The new rules also add methods to determine holding period of assets and valuation, which means taxpayers will need to be more precise while reporting capital gains.</p><p><strong>What it means for salaried employees </strong></p><p>For salaried individuals with simple income, pre-filled returns may improve. But for investors and high-income taxpayers, ITR forms could become more detailed and data-heavy.</p>.CBDT notifies rules for simplified income tax law effective from April 1.<p>One of the major changes is the shift from Form 16 to Form 130. </p><p>Form 130 will remain as a TDS certificate issued by employers, but with a much more detailed structure. This will include employer and employee details (Part A); summary of salary and tax deducted (Part B); detailed computation of taxable income (Part C).</p><p>The new rules will document salary breakup, Exemptions and deductions, Total taxable income, Tax payable and relief, and TDS/TCS details and net tax payable. It will also apply not just to salaried individuals but pensioners and specified senior citizens earning interest income.</p><p>This means that salary details will be more transparent and standardised, leaving less room for discrepancies between what employer reports and the ITR filing.</p><p>Further, Form 130 will be fully system-driven. It must be downloaded from the TRACES portal. It cannot be generated automatically and will be issued only after quarterly TDS statements are filed and processed</p><p><strong>What changes for taxpayers</strong></p><p>The amendment means ITR will rely more on system-validated data. If there are errors in TDS filings, it could impact both Form 130 issuance and ITR filing timelines.</p><p>The new rules aim at shifting to a data-backed, system-driven tax filing ecosystem.</p><p>Taxpayers will see more pre-filled information in returns, stronger auto-validation checks and quick detection of mismatches between reported income and tax records, making filing easier for many. However, it could also mean that manual adjustments or mismatches will be flagged more quickly.</p><p><strong>What happens to ITR refunds?</strong></p><p>Under the new rules, there is no explicit change in refund timelines However, the move towards structured and system-driven reporting could have an indirect impact. </p><p>This means faster refunds where data matches perfectly, while delays where there are discrepancies. </p><p><strong>Who will be most affected?</strong></p><p>The new rules will affect salaried tax payers, investors, senior citizens and NRI's:</p><p>Salaried taxpayers: Will see changes via Form 130 and pre-filled returns</p><p>Investors: May need to report capital gains more carefully</p><p>NRIs and high-income individuals: Likely to face additional disclosures</p><p>Senior citizens: Will benefit from integrated reporting of pension and interest income</p>