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Your employer may not issue Form 16 this year, what you will get instead? Changes explained

There are three key changes under the new rules. They are: new ITR forms, replacement of Form 16 with Form 130, and a more system-driven filing process.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:17 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIncome TaxIncome Tax ActExplainer

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