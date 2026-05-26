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Youth Congress dives into 'cockroaches’ meme, launches 'Indian Youth Cockroaches' campaign

The term ‘cockroaches’ has been gaining widespread attention in the Indian political discourse following the emergence of the Cockroach Janta Party, a digital-only satirical campaign.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:17 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsCongressIndia PoliticsIndian Youth CongressCockroach

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