<p>New Delhi: Amid the growing popularity of the online satirical outfit, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-youth-congress">Indian Youth Congress (IYC) </a>on Tuesday launched the ‘Indian Youth Cockroaches’ campaign, describing it as a nationwide youth resistance movement against unemployment, paper leaks and corruption under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>-led Centre.</p>.<p>The campaign, launched under the leadership of IYC in-charge Manish Sharma and the wing’s president Uday Bhanu Chib, seeks to reclaim the term ‘cockroaches’, which the organisation said had been used to mock protesting youth.</p>.<p>The term ‘cockroaches’ has been gaining widespread attention in the Indian political discourse following the emergence of the Cockroach Janta Party, a digital-only satirical campaign.</p>.<p>The CJP was founded by 30-year-old Abhijit Dipke after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant compared unemployed youth who drift into activism and journalism to “cockroaches" and “parasites."</p>.<p>Chib said the movement would continue both online and on the ground through protests and mobilisation by the Youth Congress workers across the country.</p>.<p>In a statement, the youth wing of the Congress party alleged that young people raising concerns over unemployment and alleged institutional failures were being ‘labelled anti-national, jailed, intimidated and silenced’.</p>.<p>“If demanding jobs, justice and accountability make India’s youth cockroaches in the eyes of power, then yes, we proudly accept it,” Sharma said.</p>.<p>“These Indian Youth Cockroaches are the young Indians who refuse to stay silent, who continue resisting despite FIRs, jail, intimidation and repression,” he added.</p>.'Social media accounts, website taken down': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleges govt crackdown.<p>Sharma said the campaign was “not just a campaign” but a “collective resistance of young Indians whose future is being destroyed”.</p>.<p>Chib said the IYC doesn’t “fear FIRs, jail, intimidation, account suspensions or repression,” referring to recent protests by the organisation.</p>.<p>The IYC also launched ‘Sack Pradhan’ petition seeking accountability and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated paper leak incidents.</p>.<p>IYC National Secretary and National Chairman of Social Media Manu Jain said the campaign represented “the anger, frustration and resistance of an entire generation”.</p>.<p>“Through social media, AI-driven campaigns and ground mobilisation, we are building a national movement demanding jobs, justice and accountability,” he said.</p>.<p>The organisation also launched a dedicated digital platform inviting young people to register themselves as part of the campaign.</p>.<p>The IYC said it would continue raising issues related to unemployment, examination paper leaks and corruption “in every street, every campus and every corner of India”. </p>