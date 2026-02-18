<p>Popular video sharing platform YouTube experienced technical issues and suffered a global outage on Wednesday morning. Several users took to social media to report the issue. </p>.<p>According to various media reports, thousands of users in Canada, US, UK claimed that the site is down as its homepage presents an error message.</p><p>Meanwhile YouTube has also put out a message saying: "If you’re having trouble accessing YouTube right now, you’re not alone — our teams are looking into this and will follow up here with updates".</p><p>"An issue with our recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across surfaces on YouTube (including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids)," it added. </p><p>The statement adds that "the homepage is back, but we're still working on a full fix" with the promise of "more updates coming soon". </p>