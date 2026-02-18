YouTube is back! Popular video streaming platform restores service after brief disruption

<p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/">YouTube </a>has resolved an issue after the popular video streaming platform suffered a global outage on Wednesday morning. Several users took to social media to report the issue, following which it was fixed. </p><p>"The issue with our recommendations system has been resolved, and all of our platforms (YouTube.com, the YouTube app, YouTube Music, Kids, and TV) are back to normal," YouTube said in an update. </p>.<p>According to various media reports, thousands of users in Canada, US, UK claimed that the site is down as its homepage presents an error message. There were more than 3,20,000 user reports of YouTube issues in the U.S., according to <a href="https://downdetector.in/status/youtube/">Downdetector</a>.</p><p>Earlier, YouTube put out a message saying: "If you’re having trouble accessing YouTube right now, you’re not alone — our teams are looking into this and will follow up here with updates".</p><p>"An issue with our recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across surfaces on YouTube (including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids)," it added. </p>