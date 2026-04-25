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YouTuber convicted in 31-year-old kidnapping-murder case arrested; had changed identity

The officer further said the victim's father had received a phone call from the kidnappers, who instructed him to deliver the ransom amount at a bus stand near the Loni flyover.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 10:32 IST
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