YouTuber Elvish Yadav booked for hosting rave with snake venom

In the FIR, complainant Gaurav Gupta of PFA, run by BJP parliamentarian Maneka Gandhi, claimed that his group had come to know that Yadav, a Youtuber, used to make videos with live snakes and snake venom in Noida and other parts of NCR with his associates and illegally organised rave parties.